Couple Holds Guinness World Record For The Most Height Difference

Love can bring people through the most difficult times in their lives, or it can make you the most confident person in the world by accepting who you are. A similar inspiring love storey of a couple from the United Kingdom has been entered into the Guinness World Records with a unique height difference. The couple, identified as James and Chloe Lusted, believes in the adage 'Love is Blind,' which states that when you are head over heels in love with someone, you do not look into their flaws or imperfections.

The couple is identified as James, 33-year-old who is a professional actor and presenter, and Chloe Lusted, 27 years old, is a teacher. Since 2016, the couple has been married.

This couple's love story became unique as they broke the record for the greatest height differential of a married couple. James' height is 109.3 cm (3ft 7 in) and his wife Chloe standing at 166.1 cm (5ft 5.4 in), which shows the couple has a 56.8 cm (1ft, 10 in) height difference.

James, the husband, has Diastrophic Dysplasia, a rare type of dwarfism that affects bone and cartilage development. Chole was a student at Cardiff University at the time.

According to their friends it is known that their love story begins at their first sight. The couple from the United Kingdom met in a local pub.

Meanwhile, having these vast differences and their concerns about the potential difficulties of their relationship, the couple married at the end of 2013. The couple had a two year old daughter named Olivia.

The incredible love story has witnessed how it has overcome their insecurities.