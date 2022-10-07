Stunt Rider Set Guinness World Record For Longest No-Hands Motorcycle Wheelie Ever

Arūnas Gibieža of Lithuania achieved the Guinness World record for the longest motorcycle wheelie by holding the position for 580 metres and 81 centimetres while driving.

The 32-year-old is a professional motorcycle stunt rider and performer who has been to 25 different nations and appeared in more than 400 events. He says that when his sister obtained a scooter when he was 10 years old, Arnas began performing stunts, but he was the one who benefitted the most from it.

On September 3, 2022, a record attempt was made in Vilnius, Lithuania, as part of Red Bull's Showrun, an exhilarating event where attendees can see incredible motorbike and vehicle stunts.

When Arūnas, a Red Bull-sponsored athlete, realised that this specific record would be ideal for the show run style, he became interested in it.

Arūnas practised the record-breaking wheelie during one training session to get ready, but he was constrained by space. He could only train on the proper road length on the day of his official attempt.

This occurred on a five-lane street in Vilnius' bustling centre that had been shut down the previous evening. Many people showed up to support Arnas.

The road level was pre-approved prior to the record attempt, and the flat area measured 850 m in total. Maintaining a constant speed of 43 mph for the entire endeavour was Arnas' biggest issue and resulted in the brake overheating.

He overcame every challenge and was successful on his first try! His longest effort out of three measured 580 m 81 cm shattering the previous record.