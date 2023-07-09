  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Entertainment > OTT & Web Series

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Avinash expresses his feelings for Falaq

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Avinash expresses his feelings for Falaq
x
Highlights

The new equation in the Bigg Boss house- between Falaq Naaz and Avinash Sachdev. They are seen laughing together, having a meal and they are later...

The new equation in the Bigg Boss house- between Falaq Naaz and Avinash Sachdev. They are seen laughing together, having a meal and they are later seen having a conversation in which Avinash expresses how he likes Falaq and he wanted to tell her in case he gets evicted this weekend to which Falaq replies that she is not prepared for anything for now and she wants to maintain the friendship.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X