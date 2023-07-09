Live
- There is a surprise element in ‘Mahaveerudu’- Siva Karthikeyan in pre-release event
- Vaishnav Tej gets trained in MMA for ‘Aadikeshava’
- Gold rate in Hyderabad today surges, check the rates on July 9, 2023
- Gold rate in Vijayawada today surges, check the rates on July 9, 2023
- 2 KIIT Univeristy students to take part in World Para Athletics meet
- ‘Yatra 2’ will not influence voters- Director Mahi V Raghav
- WhatsApp Pink Scam: People asked to stay alert
- Odisha records 25 pc deficit rainfall
- Bahanaga train tragedy: CBI begins to grill 3 arrested railway officials
- ‘Farmers Day’ observed in Manyam, Vizianagaram
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Avinash expresses his feelings for Falaq
The new equation in the Bigg Boss house- between Falaq Naaz and Avinash Sachdev. They are seen laughing together, having a meal and they are later seen having a conversation in which Avinash expresses how he likes Falaq and he wanted to tell her in case he gets evicted this weekend to which Falaq replies that she is not prepared for anything for now and she wants to maintain the friendship.
