OTT Releases This Week (June 23–29, 2025): The ultimate binge guide

Get ready for a thrilling week of streaming. From heartwarming family dramas and clever comedies to pulse-pounding thrillers, high-concept superhero series, and gripping regional mysteries—this lineup has something for every kind of viewer. Bookmark this guide to stay on track with every major release, complete with important details and platform info. Let’s dive in!

PRIME VIDEO

Panchayat – Season 4 (June 24, 2025)

After winning over audiences with its charming depiction of rural life, Panchayat returns with Season 4, focusing on the heated panchayat elections in the fictional village of Phulera. Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy, Sanvikaa, Durgesh Kumar, and Pankaj Jha reprise their roles, offering their signature blend of humor and sincerity. Expect the same warm community spirit, relatable characters, and gentle drama that made the show a modern classic.

Head Over Heels (June 23, 2025)

This quirky American romantic comedy-thriller from director Mark Waters features an all-star cast including Monica Potter, Freddie Prinze Jr., Shalom Harlow, Ivana Miličević, Tomiko Fraser, China Chow, and Timothy Olyphant. When idealistic romantic turns complicated by unexpected suspense, the couple finds themselves on a rollercoaster of emotion, humor, and intrigue. Sharp dialogue, character chemistry, and comedic tension make Head Over Heels a lively watch ideal for a weekend binge.

Countdown (June 25, 2025)

Countdown delivers heart-pounding action in this crime thriller series from Derek Haas (Chicago and FBI franchises). Starring Jensen Ackles (Supernatural, The Boys), Eric Dane (Grey’s Anatomy), and Jessica Camacho (The Flash), the plot centers on a covert task force racing against time to stop a catastrophic threat. Violett Beane, Elliot Knight, and Uli Latukefu round out the cast, ensuring a gripping narrative filled with moral dilemmas and explosive confrontation.

NETFLIX

Happy Gilmore 2 (July 25, 2025)

The legend returns as Adam Sandler reprises his role in this long-awaited sequel. Now retired, Happy Gilmore returns to the green to fund his daughter Vienna’s ballet tuition. Reunited with comedic favorites like Julie Bowen, Dennis Dugan, Christopher McDonald, Kevin Nealon, and Ben Stiller, the film delivers heartfelt jokes, family dynamics, and sporty misadventures. Happy Gilmore 2 is a nostalgic and feel-good ride perfect for fans of the original.

Squid Game – Season 3 (June 27, 2025)

The saga continues with Season 3, following Lee Jung-jae’s Ha-jiung as he attempts to dismantle the deadly game from the inside. With a deeper dive into his past and renewed alliances, the stakes are higher than ever. Lee Byung-hun, Wi Ha-joon, Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, and Park Sung-hoon join the cast, bringing emotional depth, deadly tension, and philosophical reckoning to life. This final installment pledges a dramatic conclusion to the global phenomenon.

JIOHOTSTAR

Mistry (June 27, 2025)

Ram Kapoor headlines this detective comedy wrap, playing Armaan Mistry, a former cop whose obsessive-compulsive personality helps solve baffling cases. Co-starring Shikha Talsania, Mona Singh, Abhijeet Chitre, and Kshitish Date, the show blends mystery-solving with slice-of-life humor. As Mistry tackles complex investigations using unconventional methods, the series balances procedural intrigue with witty banter, charming characters, and cultural nuances unique to Indian OTT storytelling.

Ironheart – Episodes 1–3 (June 25, 2025)

A new Marvel-verse entry arrives with Ironheart, featuring Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams, a genius inventor who emerges from the shadows of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. As she constructs her own powered armor, Riri crosses paths with Anthony Ramos, Shea Couleé, Manny Montana, and Sacha Baron Cohen’s fiendish character. The first three episodes set up a kinetic narrative grounded in tech, family dynamics, social justice, and identity. Expect Marvel-level action and emotional stakes.

ManoramaMAX

Azadi (June 27, 2025)

This Malayalam thriller dives into a gripping prison-escape scenario centered around a pregnant inmate. Released from political and emotional trauma, she seeks freedom—but at what cost? With compelling performances, raw tension, and an introspective plot, Azadi explores autonomy, motherhood, and institutional violence through powerful storytelling. Brace for emotional resonance balanced with suspenseful pacing and moral ambiguity.

ZEE5 Bangla

Bibhishon (June 27, 2025)

This psychological thriller mini-series stars Soham Majumdar as SI Bidhan Sen, who investigates a gruesome murder in rural Bolagarh. As secrets unravel and hidden motives surface, Bibhishon blends crime procedural elements with psychological depth. The six-episode arc promises unsettling revelations while challenging social structures. With tight pacing andintense narrative, it’s a compelling addition to the Bangla-language OTT scene.

With this stellar week of releases, your streaming app queue will be packed with drama, laughter, suspense, and action. Whether you’re looking for nostalgia, emotional depth, or edge-of-your-seat thrillers—June 23–29 delivers. It’s time to grab your snacks, choose your platform, and dive into a cinematic ride that spans worlds, genres, and emotions. Happystreaming!