What’s Coming On OTT on Sept 19, 2025

On September 19, 2025, several exciting new films and web series are releasing across major OTT platforms, catering to a wide range of interests and genres.

The Trial Season 2 (JioHotstar)

Kajol returns as Noyonika Sengupta, a lawyer who resumes her legal career after a ten-year break when her husband is arrested in a high-profile corruption scandal. The series dives deep into courtroom drama and personal redemption.

Haunted Hotel (Netflix)

This animated horror-comedy follows a woman who runs a haunted hotel, joined by her ghost brother. With voice talent like Will Forte, Eliza Coupe, and Jimmi Simpson, and written by a Rick and Morty creator, it promises both laughs and chills.

Housemates (Zee5)

A Tamil sci-fi comedy featuring Darshan, Kaali Venkat, and Dheena. The series blends futuristic science fiction themes with light-hearted comedy and emotional moments.

The Surfer (Lionsgate Play)

Nicolas Cage stars as a man who revisits his childhood beach with his son, hoping to reconnect with his past. However, he is met with resistance from the locals, sparking a psychological thriller filled with tension and inner conflict.

Swiped (JioHotstar)

This biopic drama is based on the life of Whitney Wolfe Herd, the founder of the dating app Bumble. Starring Lily James, Pierson Fode, and Dan Stevens, it chronicles her journey through the tech industry and personal battles.

Indra (SunNXT)

A Tamil crime thriller about a suspended cop grappling with the grief of his wife’s murder by a serial killer. Battling alcoholism and trauma, he sets out to solve the case and bring the killer to justice.

Two Men (ManoramaMAX)

A Malayalam suspense thriller that follows Abukka, a driver, and Sanjay, a businessman dealing with personal issues. Their journey through a desert takes an unexpected and ominous turn, revealing secrets and building intense suspense.

This weekend’s OTT releases bring a dynamic mix of drama, thriller, comedy, and animation, making it a perfect time to explore new stories across languages and styles.