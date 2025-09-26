Live
BFI names 23-member team for Asian Youth Games
New Delhi:The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) has announced a 23-member squad for the 3rd Asian Youth Games 2025 in Bahrain, with training camp now underway at NS NIS Patiala until October 20.
The team was selected based on performances at the 6th U-17 Junior Boys and Girls National Boxing Championship 2025, where gold medallists earned direct entry into the squad, and silver medallists were named as reserves in their respective categories.
Among the selected athletes are standout performers from the Asian U-17 Championships held in July 2025, where India clinched 43 medals and finished second overall. This achievement served as a reminder of India’s growing strength in youth boxing, challenging traditional powerhouses in the sport.
“In the past few months, our young boxers have shown they can stand toe-to-toe with the best in Asia, bringing home strong results at continental and national levels.