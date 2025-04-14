Champions League: Dani Olmo returns as Barca name squad for QF second leg

After an excellent win last week in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinal tie against Borussia Dortmund at home, Barcelona FC will now face off against the German club again on Wednesday (IST) in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals.

After a dominating 4-0 win in the first leg, Barca are well placed to reach the semi-finals for the first time since 2019. However, they still have a job to do in the second leg at the Signal Iduna Park on Wednesday.

Ahead of their trip to Germany, coach Hansi Flick has named the travelling squad. Key midfielder Dani Olmo is back in the squad after having recovered from an adductor injury and receiving his medical clearance on Sunday.

Olmo had missed Barcelona’s last five matches, including the Copa del Rey semifinal second leg against Atletico Madrid and the Champions League quarterfinal first leg against Borussia Dortmund.

Meanwhile, Alejandro Balde, who sustained a distal injury to his left hamstring during a 1-0 win away from home at Leganes, misses out. This season Balde has been a regular in the side, making 42 appearances in all competition, 37 as a starter.

He has found the back of the net on one occasion, in the 5-2 win over Real Madrid in the final of the Supercopa de Espana, and provided 10 assists from the flank.

In the first leg, a pair of goals from Robert Lewandowski along with Raphinha and Lamine Yamal finishes gave Barca a 4-0 lead at home. The win equalled Barcelona's largest victory in a UEFA competition quarterfinal. The Catalan club had won by that margin on six occasions previously, including four times with the same scoreline.

Barcelona FC squad: Cubarsi, R. Araujo, I. Martinez, Gavi, Ferran, Pedri, Lewandowski, Ansu Fati, Raphinha, Inaki Pena, Pablo Torre, Christensen, Fermin, Pau Victor, Lamine Yamal, Olmo, F. De Jong, Kounde, Eric, Szczesny, Kochen, H. Fort and Gerard Martin.