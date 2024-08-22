England and Zimbabwe to play in a Test match after more than 20 years

The England men’s cricket team will host Zimbabwe and play a Test match against the African nation after a gap of more than 21 years.

The England Cricket Board (ECB) announced England cricket team’s summer schedule that includes matches against India, the West Indies and Zimbabwe.



Post hosting India at home, the England cricket team will travel to Australia to play in The Ashes 2025-26 series.



The England cricket team will play just one Test match against Zimbabwe and Trent Bridge, Nottingham, will play host to the historic match that will commence on May 22, 2025.



The last time Zimbabwe toured England was in 2003 and the African nation, led by the late Heath Streak, suffered a 0-2 loss against England.



England won the first Test by an innings and 92 runs while they triumphed by an innings and 69 runs in the second Test.



ECB chief executive Richard Gould said Test cricket is very beloved to England and hosting Zimbabwe is a way to support developing Test cricketing nations in the longest format of the game. “To be welcoming Zimbabwe back for a men’s Test Match will be a historic moment, more than 20 years since their last visit. Test cricket is so beloved in this country, and we know that we have an important role to play in supporting developing Test cricketing nations so that this format of the game thrives long into the future,” Gould said, in a statement from the England Cricket Board.



The one-off England vs Zimbabwe Test match will be followed by England hosting India for five Test matches from June 20. India are searching for their first series win in England after triumphing last in 2007 under the captaincy of Rahul Dravid.

