Manchester United defender Raphael Varane announces international retirement

Manchester United defender Raphael Varane on Thursday announced his retirement from international football.



The 29-year-old center-back made 93 appearances for France across competitions, scoring five goals and providing one assist for Les Bleus. After making his international debut in 2013, Varane went on to play for France for nine years and tasted much success, including lifting the FIFA World Cup in 2018.

Apart from winning the Russia World Cup, Varane was also a part of the French side that triumphed in the UEFA Nations League 2020-21.

"Representing our great country for a decade has been one of the greatest honours of my life," Varane wrote in a heartfelt social media post.

"Each time I wore this special blue jersey, I felt immense pride. The duty to give everything, to play with my heart and to win every time we entered the field. I have been thinking about it for several months and decided that it was the right time for me to retire from international football.

"As a child, I remember following France '98, this team, these players who made us experience indescribable emotions. I dreamed of being our heroes and 20 years later I lived one of the best experiences of my life, the ones that made me really proud. We brought home the cup!" added Varane.

Varane, who started off his club career at Ligue 1 side Lens, spent a decade at Real Madrid, where he won many titles, including five Champions League trophies and three La Liga titles. Ahead of the 2021-22 season, Varane parted ways with Los Blancos and is now into his second season at Manchester United.

"I will never forget it. I still feel every single one of the emotions felt on that day, July 15, 2018. That was one of the most amazing and memorable moments of my life. This victory that we won all together would never have been possible without the support of Didier Deschamps, every member of the management and staff over the years, and my teammates who have defended our shirt in every game we played.

"But more importantly, this victory would not have been possible without every single one of you supporting us along the way. Your fervour, the celebrations, and the memories of our return to France will forever be etched in me. Even after the defeat in the final last year, you welcomed us as heroes when we returned. To each and every one of you, THANK YOU a thousand times!" Varane wrote further.









While Varane played a key role in France's victory in Russia in 2018, he once again made a difference in France's back line in Qatar last year, helping the side reach their second straight World Cup final. Unfortunately, Lionel Messi-led Argentina defeated the reigning champions on penalties to win the coveted trophy.

"I will miss these moments with you for sure, but the time has come for the new generation to take over. We have a bunch of talented young players who are ready to take over, who deserve a chance and who need you.





"From the bottom of my heart, thank you. Rapha," Varane concluded.