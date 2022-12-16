Hockey WC to be held in India from Jan 13

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that it is a matter of pride for all the countrymen as the Hockey World Cup is being organised in India this time. The Hockey World Cup will be held from January 13 to 29 in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

Unveiling the World Cup trophy of the Federation of Hockey India here, the Chief Minister said, "Five players from Haryana are participating in the Indian hockey team. It is a matter of pride not only for the players of the state but also for the people." Minister of State for Sports and Youth Affairs Sandeep Singh was also present on the occasion.