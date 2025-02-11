It was great to meet PM Modi: Chris Gayle recalls interaction with Indian leader

New Delhi: West Indies legend Chris Gayle is still cherishing his meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi and called it a great interaction.

Gayle was part of Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness' official delegation to India during his official visit to India last year.

"What a legend, great to meet him. I've been coming to India all these time and it was fantastic to get a chance to meet him with my Prime Minister as well," Gayle told IANS when asked about the same during an event here in New Delhi.

The swashbuckling batter further added that he has pinned that moment on his Instagram account. "You can see on my Instagram, I've actually pinned that moment." Gayle also backed India to lift the Champions Trophy under Rohit Sharma's leadership in Dubai.

"India always have a good squad no matter what team they select. They are always one of the favourites to win the Champions Trophy," said the former opener.

In the same event, Gayle was named the patron of Baidyanath Bundelkhand Blasters team at the Legends League Cricket Ten (LLC10) tournament to begin in Lucknow from February 13. 12 teams from various districts of Uttar Pradesh with players across India will be taking part in the tennis ball ten over tournament.

“Softball tournaments like LLC10 are welcome as they will help bring new tournaments. We all have played and started our careers with local street soft ball cricket. My advice to the players is that they should play cricket seriously as a game which could later become a livelihood," Gayle said.