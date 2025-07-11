  • Menu
Jasprit Bumrah Returns for 3rd Test at Lord's with Viral Pitch Moment

Jasprit Bumrah Returns for 3rd Test at Lord’s with Viral Pitch Moment
Jasprit Bumrah Returns for 3rd Test at Lord’s with Viral Pitch Moment

Jasprit Bumrah made his Test comeback in the 3rd India vs England match at Lord’s. A funny pitch-side moment with a ground staff member went viral online. Watch the video and read more.

Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah came back to Test cricket in the third match against England at Lord’s, London, on July 10. He replaced Prasidh Krishna in the team after missing the second Test to rest.

Before the match started, Bumrah had a funny moment with a ground worker. While warming up, he walked near the pitch, and a staff member politely told him not to step on it. Bumrah smiled, jokingly acted like he would step on the pitch, and both laughed after the light moment.

His return is a big boost for India as the series is tied 1-1 and both teams are fighting to take the lead.

