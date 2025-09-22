Live
- Zubeen Garg Demise: Assam CM Orders Second Post-Mortem, Voice to Be Digitally Preserved
- Adani Group shares extend rally, add Rs 1.7 lakh crore in market value in two sessions
- Three sentenced to life in Ranchi builder Kamal Bhushan murder case, two acquitted
- Australian engineers develop reusable building material with quarter carbon footprint
- GST reform to boost GDP by Rs 20 lakh crore: Ashwini Vaishnaw
- CM Yogi extends condolences, financial aid to family of murder victim Deepak Gupta
- Reduced GST rates to boost purchasing power, demand, and employment: CM Yogi
- Not afraid of Arvind Kejriwal’s bid to tarnish image: Delhi CM Gupta
- Even with Sheikh Shahjahan behind bars, complaints of land grabbing resurface in Sandeshkhali
- Ensure welfare schemes reach every needy: CM Yogi to officials
Manpreet Singh Becomes First PKL Coach to Reach 100 Wins
Highlights
Haryana Steelers coach Manpreet Singh made history by becoming the first PKL coach to achieve 100 wins after a 38-36 victory over Tamil Thalaivas. Young star Mayank Saini also impressed.
Haryana Steelers coach Manpreet Singh made history after his team beat Tamil Thalaivas 38-36 in Jaipur. He is the first coach in Pro Kabaddi League history to reach 100 wins!
Manpreet said he is very proud. He has already won the PKL as a player and now as a coach. He also praised his former teammate and rival coach, Sanjeev Baliyan, for being calm and smart.
The young star Mayank Saini also shined. Manpreet believes Mayank could one day play for India
Next Story