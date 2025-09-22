  • Menu
Manpreet Singh Becomes First PKL Coach to Reach 100 Wins

Haryana Steelers coach Manpreet Singh made history by becoming the first PKL coach to achieve 100 wins after a 38-36 victory over Tamil Thalaivas. Young star Mayank Saini also impressed.

Haryana Steelers coach Manpreet Singh made history after his team beat Tamil Thalaivas 38-36 in Jaipur. He is the first coach in Pro Kabaddi League history to reach 100 wins!

Manpreet said he is very proud. He has already won the PKL as a player and now as a coach. He also praised his former teammate and rival coach, Sanjeev Baliyan, for being calm and smart.

The young star Mayank Saini also shined. Manpreet believes Mayank could one day play for India

