Mohammed Siraj to Open New Restaurant ‘Joharfa’ in Hyderabad’s Banjara Hills

Many celebrities from sports and movies are opening restaurants. Cricketer Mohammed Siraj is now doing the same. He will soon open a new restaurant in Hyderabad, the city where his cricket journey started. This is a big step for him outside of cricket.

The restaurant is named Joharfa. Siraj is starting it with his brother. It will serve food from many places like Mughal, Persian, Arabian, and Chinese. The food will have a special “Miya Bhai” style, which shows Siraj’s personal touch. The place will be a luxury dining spot.

Joharfa will be in Banjara Hills Road No. 3, a busy food area in Hyderabad. Many people go there to eat. The launch date is not confirmed yet, but fans are already excited. Siraj shared the news on Instagram, inviting people to try the food when it opens.

Siraj is following in the steps of other cricketers like Virat Kohli, who opened One8 Commune in Hyderabad. Just like Kohli’s place, Joharfa may also become a popular hangout spot for food lovers and fans of the cricketer.