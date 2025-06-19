Live
- Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Boeing Issues Support Statement Following Air India Flight 171 Crash
- Indian Government Mourns Air India Crash Victims As Rescue Operations Continue
- Air India Plane Crash: All You Need to Know About the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner
- Pilot gave Mayday call to Ahmedabad ATC before crash
- Boeing shares plunge over 6 pc in pre-market trade after Ahmedabad plane crash
- Air India plane crash: Control rooms set up in Ahmedabad, New Delhi
- Air India Flight 171 Crash: Gautam Adani, Priyanka Gandhi, Rajnath Singh and Others Express Condolences
- Amit Shah Reacts to Air India Flight AI171 Crash in Ahmedabad
- Breaking: Flight AI171 Crashes After Takeoff; Air India Chairman Expresses Deep Sorrow
Mohammed Siraj to Open New Restaurant ‘Joharfa’ in Hyderabad’s Banjara Hills
Cricketer Mohammed Siraj is launching a luxury multicuisine restaurant called Joharfa in Hyderabad. Located in Banjara Hills, the eatery will serve Mughal, Persian, Arabian, and Chinese food.
Many celebrities from sports and movies are opening restaurants. Cricketer Mohammed Siraj is now doing the same. He will soon open a new restaurant in Hyderabad, the city where his cricket journey started. This is a big step for him outside of cricket.
The restaurant is named Joharfa. Siraj is starting it with his brother. It will serve food from many places like Mughal, Persian, Arabian, and Chinese. The food will have a special “Miya Bhai” style, which shows Siraj’s personal touch. The place will be a luxury dining spot.
Joharfa will be in Banjara Hills Road No. 3, a busy food area in Hyderabad. Many people go there to eat. The launch date is not confirmed yet, but fans are already excited. Siraj shared the news on Instagram, inviting people to try the food when it opens.
Siraj is following in the steps of other cricketers like Virat Kohli, who opened One8 Commune in Hyderabad. Just like Kohli’s place, Joharfa may also become a popular hangout spot for food lovers and fans of the cricketer.