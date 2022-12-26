  • Menu
Novak Djokovic wins seventh Wimbledon title

Novak Djokovic wins seventh Wimbledon title
Highlights

Serbia Novak Djokovic won a seventh Wimbledon men’s title and 21st Grand Slam crown with a four-set triumph over Nick Kyrgios.

Serbia Novak Djokovic won a seventh Wimbledon men's title and 21st Grand Slam crown with a four-set triumph over Nick Kyrgios.

Kyrgios gave his best to challenge the more experienced rival in his first Major final, but he could take only one set, propelling Djokovic toward the 21st Major crown.

