Only way I see Jadeja getting injured is doing a rotator cuff via his celebration, says Lee

Ravindra Jadeja’s trademark sword-swinging celebration has been a common sight on the cricketing field. But former Australia pacer Brett Lee has cautioned the veteran all-rounder in pulling off the celebration, saying he is at the risk of injuring his rotator cuff muscle.

Jadeja amassed 516 runs in the drawn 2-2 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy Test series against England, including hitting five half-centuries and one hundred. “The thing with Jadeja, the only way I see him getting injured is doing a rotator cuff with his, the way he does a sword celebration. So, I love it. Look after your body. Don't celebrate too hard,” said Lee on his YouTube channel on Sunday.

Jadeja retired from T20Is after India's T20 World Cup win last year. But he continues to remain a force to reckon with in Tests and ODIs for India. Lee, the former Australian speedster went on to shower praise on Jadeja, and predicted he will go on to play 100 Test matches for India. “Another sort of 15 Tests, it’s about two years. I think he’ll go past the 100 mark. I think he’s one of the best all-rounders that we’ve seen. 36 years of age, he’s still got a good couple of years left in him.”

“The term we like to use, factory-made cricketer. He has everything that a cricketer needs, and I think he ticks every single box. He does the basics right, he’s got a simple technique, no fuss. He runs in and bowls accurately, he bowls the correct line and length when needed, and gets through his overs quickly.”

“36 years of age, but the fittest. He’s the fittest in the team, he covers a lot of ground, and he prides himself on being the fittest. That is probably the reason why he never shies away from those big moments. He likes to be in the game, he’s an entertainer, and he’s probably one of the factory cricketers that if you put everything into a mix, throw it into a bucket, mix all up, pick out your best cricketer, Jadeja will be at the top of the list,” he concluded.