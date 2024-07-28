  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Sports

Paris Olympics: Balraj Panwar qualifies for men's single sculls quarterfinals after finishing 2nd in repechage

Paris Olympics: Balraj Panwar qualifies for mens single sculls quarterfinals after finishing 2nd in repechage
x
Highlights

Indian rower Balraj Panwar progressed to the quarterfinals of the men's single sculls after finishing second in the repechage round at the Paris Olympics on Sunday.

Paris: Indian rower Balraj Panwar progressed to the quarterfinals of the men's single sculls after finishing second in the repechage round at the Paris Olympics on Sunday.

He finished with a timing of 7:12.41s in repechage 2 to get a spot in the quarterfinals. Monaco's Quentin Antognelli finished first, clocking 7:10.00s.

Panwar will now participate in Quarterfinal 4 from which the first three placed rowers will qualify for the semifinals.

Earlier on Saturday, he finished fourth in heat 1 and missed the direct qualification to the quarters after coming behind New Zealand's Thomas Mackintosh (6:55.92), Stefanos Ntouskos (7:01.79) and Abdelkhalek Elbanna (7:05.06), respectively.

Panwar had won a bronze medal in the Asian and Oceanian Olympic Qualification Regatta in Korea and finished fourth at the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X