Senior National Volleyball to kickstart on Feb 2 in Guwahati

New Delhi: The 71st Senior National Volleyball tournament will be held in Guwahati, Assam from February 2-9.

Senior Indian team players and the new breed of young volleyball champs will all go guns blazing as they bring the storm while fighting for the ariel volleys.

The teams have already started their trainings and set their eyes on the prize while fans can't wait to see their favourite player's spike!

The live-action to all games will begin on the ESILive YouTube handle.

