Shreyas Iyer Becomes First Captain to Take Three Teams to IPL Final

Shreyas Iyer forged into the record books after playing one of his best IPL knocks in the eliminator match against Mumbai Indians. He smacked 87 off 41 balls, and remained not out. His innings was laced with 5 fours and 8 sixes. Thanks to his impressive show in the crucial match as Punjab Kings chased a huge target of 204 runs in only 19 overs, losing just 5 wickets.

During the chase, Iyer had two important partnerships:

84 runs with Nehal Wadhera (who scored 48)

38 runs with Marcus Stoinis (who scored 2)

Shreyas Iyer: 3 Teams, 3 Finals

Shreyas Iyer is now the first captain in IPL history to take three different teams to the IPL final.

Here’s his journey:

He started as a captain with Delhi Capitals in 2018 and took them to the final in 2020.

He later led Kolkata Knight Riders in 2022 and 2024, winning the IPL trophy in 2024.

In 2025, he is now leading Punjab Kings to their first final since 2014.

What Records Did Iyer Break?

With this achievement, Iyer becomes:

The first player to lead three IPL teams to the final

The fourth captain to play in back-to-back IPL finals

The first captain to do so with two different teams (KKR in 2024, PBKS in 2025)

Here's the list of IPL captains who played back-to-back finals:

MS Dhoni – CSK (2010, 2011, 2012, 2013 and 2018, 2019)

Rohit Sharma – MI (2019, 2020)

Hardik Pandya – GT (2022, 2023)

Shreyas Iyer – KKR (2024), PBKS (2025)

Iyer’s IPL Captaincy Record:

Shreyas Iyer started his IPL captaincy journey in 2019 with Delhi Capitals, leading them to the playoffs. In 2020, he took the same team to the final, where they finished as runners-up. In 2022, Iyer captained Kolkata Knight Riders, but the team ended the season in 7th place. He made a strong comeback in 2024, guiding KKR to become IPL champions. In 2025, he is now leading Punjab Kings, who have reached the final for the first time since 2014.



