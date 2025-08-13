Subroto Cup to kick off on August 19

New Delhi: The prestigious Subroto Cup International Football Tournament will kick off its 64th edition with 106 teams, vying for top honours across three categories, Junior Boys and Girls and Sub-Junior

The tournament is scheduled to be hosted across Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru from August 19 to September 25.

An official announcement to this effect was made in a press event at the Akash Officer’s Mess here in the national capital on Tuesday, in the presence of Air Marshal S Sivakumar VSM, Air Officer-in-Charge Administration & Vice Chairman, Subroto Mukherjee Sports Education Society (SMSES), who graced the occasion as chief guest. Indian footballer Dalima Chhibber also graced the occasion as the Guest of Honour.

The Subroto Cup, hosted by Subroto Mukerjee Sports Education Society under the aegis of Air Force Sports Control Board, was first held in 1960 and was named after Air Marshal Subroto Mukerjee, who conceived the idea in order to promote sport at the grassroots level.