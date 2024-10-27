Live
China's Zheng beats Kenin to lift Pan Pacific Open title
China's Zheng Qinwen outclassed American Sofia Kenin 6(5) 6-3 to win the Pan Pacific Open title on Sunday.
With this win, Zheng claimed her third title and first hard-court triumph of the season. She took an hour and 52 minutes to prevail over the 2020 Australian Open champion in her first career meeting with the American.
Zheng had already claimed two clay-court titles this year, winning gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics and successfully defending her Palermo title. However, this marked the Chinese No.1’s first hard-court title since her triumph in Zhengzhou just over a year ago.
In Sunday’s final, Zheng was nearly perfect on serve, never facing a break and allowing only one break point. The ace leader of 2024, fired an impressive 16 aces, bringing her season total to 406.
"I want to say congratulations to you. You did a great job, I saw you were taped up and played though you were hurt, I know this feeling. You fought so hard on the court," Zheng said of Kenin.
Former World No.4 Kenin challenged Zheng in the opening set, as the American sought her first title since her breakthrough season in 2020. Kenin saved all five break points in the first set, pushing Zheng to a tiebreak.
Zheng rose to the challenge, clinching the tiebreak with a forehand winner after 67 minutes. She won 100 percent of her first-service points in the first set (21-for-21), giving Kenin no openings on return.
Kenin earned her only break point at 4-2 in the second set, but Zheng erased it with a powerful serve that went unreturned. At 5-3, Zheng reached the championship point with a quick reflex volley, sealing the win after a long shot from Kenin.