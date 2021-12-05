93 elephants electrocuted in Tamil Nadu in last 10 yrs

Chennai: A Right to Information (RTI) activist from Tenkasi in Tamil Nadu, R. Pandiraja said that 93 wild elephants were electrocuted in the state in the last ten years up to December 2020. He said that he received a reply to his query from K. Muthamizh Selvan, Scientist D (Project Elephant) in the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.



Pandiraja told IANS: "While 93 wild elephants were electrocuted to death in Tamil Nadu in the last ten years up to December 2020, the national statistics are very disturbing and according to the reply to my RTI query, 1,160 wild elephants died due to various reasons across the country." The RTI activist, who is also an animal rights activist, said that the loss of lives of wild elephants will alter the ecology of the forests in the country and that the Department of Forests and Wildlife of the Union Government must make more efforts to prevent elephants and other wild animals from getting killed.