BJP appoints Aravind Menon, Sudhakar Reddy as in-charges of TN

Chennai: BJP President Nadda has appointed party national secretary Aravind Menon and P. Sudhakar Reddy as party in-charges to oversee the preparation of 2024 general elections in Tamil Nadu.

BJP has also appointed Nirmal Kumar Surana as the party in-charge of the Union Territory of Puducherry.

Nadda said that Menon has been appointed as election in-charge and national co-incharge of Tamil Nadu while Reddy has been appointed as the co-incharge for the Tamil Nadu elections.

“Nirmal Kumar Surana has been appointed as in-charge for UT of Puducherry,” Nadda said.

BJP has snapped ties with AIADMK and is likely to contest alone in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also spent three days in Tamil Nadu before he embarked to Ayodhya for the Pran Prathishta function.

Modi visited Ranganarhanantha Swamy temple in Trichy, Rameswaram Siva temple and Kodandarami Swamy temple in Dhanushkodi.