Chief Minister MK Stalin Marked The Completion Of His First Year In Office With Five New Schemes

Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday honoured the end of his first year in office by announcing five new initiatives, including a nutritious breakfast programme for kids in grades I through V in government schools on all working days. He remarked while citing the DMK government's accomplishments during the last year and also emphasised that the all-inclusive 'Dravidian Model' of development would proceed and continue.

The new welfare measures announced by the CM in the Tamil Nadu Assembly included some important initiatives that will be very helpful to develop the state. Those schemes were including the conversion of 25 higher secondary schools organised by corporations and the State government into schools of excellence at a value of Rs 150 crore, the provision of nutrients and medical assistance to children under the age of six to address nutritional deficiency, the establishment of 708 urban hospitals in 21 municipal corporations and 63 municipalities, and the extension of the 'CM in Your Constituency' scheme to all 234 constituencies, reported The New Indian Express.

Primarily, the nutritious breakfast programme will be implemented in a few municipal corporations and rural settlements. Local governments would run the plan, which would be phased in across the state. According to Stalin, the administration acquired information that most pupils skip breakfast because they have to go to school early in the morning and, in other cases, due to familial circumstances.

To alleviate deficit, the second programme would provide medical aid and nourishment to youngsters. The Chief Minister added that most children under the age of six suffer from dietary deficiencies, and some are underweight.