More Than 4,000 People In Tamil Nadu Are Getting Affected By Conjunctivitis In A Day

In the State of Tamil Nadu, 4,000 to 4,500 people experience conjunctivitis per day. According to Ma. Subramanian, health minister, 80 to 100 people in Chennai are found to have eye infections on a daily basis across 10 government ophthalmic facilities. After visiting and enquiring the conjunctivitis wards, he mentioned that 1.50 lakh people have received treatment from the time when monsoon has hit the northeast area.



The Minister further added that no one who received treatment for conjunctivitis has so far had difficulties. He stated that they have examined samples at the PCR facility in Guindy on behalf of the RIO-GOH. Adeno and enteroviruses were discovered to be the causes.

Conjunctivitis, sometimes known as "Madras Eye," has been spreading more frequently, according to the minister, since the first week of September. Although there was no need for concern, the minister noted that there were more occurrences in districts like Salem and Dharmapuri.

The government sector in Chennai is home to 10 ophthalmic facilities. Government ophthalmic units are operating in 90 locations throughout the State, including medical college hospitals, district government hospitals, and several taluk hospitals.