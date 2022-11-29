Separate flag for Tamil Nadu: Jawan gets 'threats' for flaying move, BJP supports him

Chennai: Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) president Thol Thirumavalavan's recent remark on having a separate flag for Tamil Nadu prompted a CRPF jawan to give an angry reply on social media and as he allegedly received threats, BJP Tamil Nadu chief K Annamalai assured support to him.

Annamalai tweeted: "A political party in Tamil Nadu thinks it can escape by threatening a soldier. As is the leader, so are his followers. I spoke to the CRPF jawan brother Guru over phone. The BJP will stand by him and his family."

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan Gurumurthy, hailing from Tamil Nadu, took strong exception to a remark of VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan and posted a video in the social media expressing his views.

"Vanakkam. This post is for Thol Thirumavalavan who is asking for a separate Tamil Nadu...Are we soldiers guarding our country's borders for this? To divide the country into 2 or 3 pieces? We are are here to unite the country," Gurumurthy said in the video. Recently, the VCK chief had spoken favouring a separate flag for Tamil Nadu.

Responding to this, some persons called up Gurumurthy and allegedly abused him for criticising the VCK leader. One person was heard saying the the jawan's post disturbed all of them who were office- bearers of the VCK.

Another unidentified man in the audio, which went viral, was heard saying "you may be in Delhi but your family members are in Tamil Nadu." When another, issuing a threat, sought to know who he was to speak against his leader, the jawan could be heard replying, "brother I won't be afraid even if Pakistanis stand with a tanker in front of me. You are calling from there and asking me to apologise? Silly." Responding to the issue, Indian Army veteran Lt Col N Thiagarajan said he spoke to Thirumavalavan over phone and that he had assured to take action on his party cadres concerned. (PTI)