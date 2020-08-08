Small places of worship to open in Chennai from Aug 10

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami on Saturday said small places of worship where the annual earnings are less than Rs 10,000 in the city and other municipal corporation areas can be opened for public worship from August 10.

In a statement issued here, Palaniswami said permission to open the places of worship (temples, mosques, churches and darghas) should be obtained from respective District Collectors and in the case of Chennai, it should be from the Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner.

He said standard operating procedures laid down by the government should be followed.

The government had earlier allowed the opening of small places of worship outside Chennai.