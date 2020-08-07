Stalin holds a 'virtual' inauguration of Karunanidhi's statue on his death anniversary

Commemorating the second death anniversary of his father and DMK patriarch, M Karunanidhi, M K Stalin, DMK president unveiled a bust of his father at his ancestral home in Tirukkuvalai in Tanjore district. The home of the leader, which comprises a library and reading room in the name of his parents, also has the statue of Karunanidhi's nephew Murasoli Maran, one more prominent leader from the family.

Reminiscing about the love the former CM had for his hometown, Stalin on the occasion distributed PPE kits to the sanitary workers of the local municipal unit.