Live
- CBI registers FIR in Himachal Chief Engineer's death case
- K'taka govt holds Covid-preparedness meet with directors of state-run medical colleges & hospitals
- Legends remembered, icons felicitated in Padma ceremony
- IPL 2025: Hazlewood misses out, Patidar on the bench as RCB opt to bowl against LSG
- Wanaparthy District Collector Adarsh Surabhi Special Bulletin on Paddy Purchase
- Varanasi court rejects complaint against Rahul Gandhi for 'Lord Ram fictional' remark
- Anil Kumble thanks Karnataka govt after being named State Forest and Wildlife Ambassador
- Bengaluru traffic woes: Govt announces resumption of towing illegally parked vehicles
- Study links global warming to rising cancers among women
- Top 5 Latest Tamil Movies of 2025 You Shouldn’t Miss
Tamil Nadu Quarry Blast Triggers Deadly Rockslide, Kills Five Workers
- A blast at a stone quarry in Tamil Nadu’s Sivagangai district caused a rockslide, killing five workers and injuring two.
- CM MK Stalin announced compensation for the victims’ families.
A tragic accident occurred on May 20, 2025, at a stone quarry in Mallakottai, Singampunari, within Tamil Nadu’s Sivagangai district, where five workers were killed in a rockslide. The workers, who were 450 feet inside the quarry, were struck by falling rocks triggered by a powerful blast, resulting in their immediate deaths. Two other workers sustained injuries and were promptly taken to Madurai for medical treatment. The deceased were identified as Muruganandham, Arumugam, Ganesan, Andisamy, and Harshit, an Odisha native.
Tamil Nadu Minister KR Periyakarupan of the DMK, along with district officials, visited the site to supervise the rescue efforts. Chief Minister MK Stalin announced financial aid, providing Rs 4 lakh to the families of each deceased worker and Rs 1 lakh for the injured worker, Michael, who is under treatment.
This incident echoes a similar tragedy in May of the previous year at a stone quarry in Virudhunagar’s Kariapatti area, where an explosion in a storage room containing explosives claimed several lives, as captured on CCTV. Local communities have repeatedly voiced concerns about safety violations at the quarry, including frequent accidents involving overloaded trucks. The quarry had been temporarily shut down prior to that explosion, and following the latest incident, residents are now demanding its permanent closure.