Apple Cuts Sales Jobs: Only Small Number of Roles Affected
Apple has cut a small number of sales jobs, including roles linked to business and government clients.
Apple said it is cutting some jobs in its sales teams.
Only a small number of employees are affected.
Apple said it is still hiring.
The affected staff can apply for other roles inside the company.
Who Lost Jobs
Bloomberg reported that account managers were affected.
These managers worked with big companies, schools, and government agencies.
Some staff who ran Apple’s briefing centers also lost their jobs.
Government Team Hit Hard
A government sales team was one of the main groups affected.
This team worked with the U.S. Defense Department and Justice Department.
The team was already facing problems after a long government shutdown and budget cuts.
Other Companies Cutting Jobs
Verizon, Synopsys, and IBM have also announced layoffs in recent weeks.
