Apple Teams Up with Anthropic to Build AI Coding Tool for Xcode
Apple partners with Anthropic to develop an AI coding assistant in Xcode,aiming to boost its software development and AI initiatives.
Apple is quietly developing a powerful AI-driven coding assistant for Xcode incollaboration with Anthropic, according to a Bloomberg report. Theupcoming version of Xcode will integrate Anthropic’s Claude Sonnet model,allowing the tool to “write, edit and test code on behalf of programmers,” Bloombergnotes.
Currently,the tool is being rolled out internally at Apple, and there's no confirmationyet on whether it will be made available to the public. If released, developerscould benefit from a chat-based interface to handle code-related tasks, test UIcomponents, and assist in bug tracking and fixing. When contacted by a popularmedia house, Apple did not comment, and Anthropic spokesperson Danielle Ghiglierideclined to share details.
Apple’smove mirrors a broader industry trend, where major tech companies are leaningon AI to streamline software development. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadellapreviously stated, “maybe 20 to 30 percent of the code that is inside of ourrepos today in some of our projects are probably all written by software.”Meanwhile, OpenAI is reportedly eyeing a $3 billion acquisition of the AIcoding platform Windsurf to enhance ChatGPT’s coding capabilities.
Thisdevelopment comes after Apple unveiled “Swift Assist,” its own AI-based codingassistant at WWDC 2024, although the tool hasn’t launched yet. The addition ofClaude Sonnet could signal Apple’s urgency in catching up to competitors in theAI space.
As Appleworks to strengthen its AI offerings, it also recently delayed the release ofits revamped Siri. The company admitted, “it’s going to take us longer thanwe thought” to roll out the upgrade, first introduced in June 2024. In astrategic shift, Siri's oversight has now moved from AI chief John Giannandreato Mike Rockwell, the former head of Vision Pro development.