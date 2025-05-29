Apple to Rename Operating Systems Using Year-Based Labels

In a major shift, Apple is reportedly planning to rename all its operating systems using year-based version numbers, according to Bloomberg. Rather than simply updating the version numerically, the tech giant is expected to align its software updates with years, similar to how car models are released.

That means the upcoming iOS release will likely be called iOS 26 instead of iOS 19. The same year-based naming approach will reportedly apply across Apple’s platforms, including iPadOS 26, macOS 26, watchOS 26, tvOS 26, and visionOS 26.

The change is aimed at bringing consistency to Apple’s software naming strategy, which currently varies significantly—examples include iOS 18, watchOS 12, and visionOS 2.

Apple is expected to officially announce this rebranding at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), which kicks off on June 9th. A keynote event will begin at 1 PM ET, where Apple will also unveil a design refresh across its operating systems, reportedly inspired by the interface of the Vision Pro’s visionOS.

If confirmed, this shift would mark a notable move in Apple’s branding approach, simplifying how users identify and relate to their devices’ software versions.