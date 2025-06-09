Live
Apple WWDC 2025: iPhone 17 Air, iOS 26, Liquid Glass UI, Siri & AirPods get AI Boost
Apple WWDC 2025 kicks off with expected launches of iPhone 17 Air, iOS 26, liquid glass interface, smarter Siri, and AirPods with live translation.
Apple's highly anticipated WWDC 2025 event has officially begun, streaming live until June 13. This year’s keynote by Tim Cook is expected to spotlight major product launches and next-gen software upgrades.
Among the biggest expected announcements:
iPhone 17 Air: A sleek new iteration possibly featuring an ultra-thin design.
iOS 26: Apple’s next mobile OS might drop support for iPhone XR, XS, and XS Max.
Liquid Glass Interface: A futuristic UI refresh across Apple devices.
Siri Upgrade: A smarter, more personalized Siri with better contextual awareness and deeper app integration.
AirPods Update: Real-time language translation support, mirroring Google’s Live Translate.
The event streams live globally on YouTube, with the India telecast starting at 10:30 PM IST. Stay tuned for more real-time updates.