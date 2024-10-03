Decoding Customer Preferences That Drive the Home Projector Market in India

In an interview with The Hans India, Mr Sushil Motwani, Founder of Aytexcel Pvt Ltd, discussed the evolving trends in the home projector market in India. In this interview, Mr. Motwani sheds light on the technological advancements behind ultra-short-throw (UST) projectors, focusing on customer preferencesthat areshaping the industry's growth. He highlights significant brand partnerships, image quality enhancements, streaming capabilities, health features, and the influence of the gaming community on projector design and functionality.





Sushil Motwani, Founder Ayetexcel Pvt. Ltd. and Official India Representative of Formovie



The home projector market in India is growing rapidly. What key trends have you observed driving this segment?

The home entertainment space is becoming more dynamic with each passing year. One of the key trends we're seeing is the increasing importance of partnerships between projector brands and leaders in audio technology. A perfect example of this is Formovie’s collaboration with Bowers & Wilkins, where the acoustic giant’s high-performance speakers are now integrated into Formovie’s UST projectors. The result? Consumers no longer need additional soundbars or audio systems, as these projectors come with immersive audio modes that cater to varied content, from movies to gaming.



Another major trend is image quality. With 4K content more readily available, there’s been a clear shift towards projectors offering 4K and even higher resolutions. We foresee a growing interest in 8K projectors once the content catches up. Consumers are increasingly demanding technologies like ALPD (Advanced Laser Phosphor Display) and Dolby Vision, which offer superior brightness, contrast, and colour accuracy compared to traditional TVs or projectors. These advancements significantly enhance the viewing experience and help projectors establish a strong brand identity in the market.



How important is sound quality for modern projector buyers?



Sound is just as important as visual quality for today’s home entertainment enthusiasts. People want to replicate that cinema-like experience at home, and audio plays a big part in it. With partnerships like the one with Bowers & Wilkins, Formovie is catering to that need by delivering built-in high-end audio systems that support Dolby Atmos and DTS. This is especially crucial for consumers who want an immersive sound experience without cluttering their living spaces with extra sound equipment. We’ve seen that modern consumers pay attention to the richness of bass and the surround sound experience when watching movies or gaming. This audio-visual synergy sets the stage for future innovations in this segment.



How has the demand for high-resolution content impacted the projector market in India?



The availability of 4K content has truly driven the demand for laser projectors. As more content providers, from streaming services to game developers, deliver in 4K, consumers are naturally looking for projectors that can handle these resolutions. That being said, the future is bright for 8K as well. Though there’s still limited content, projectors with upscaling capabilities are becoming popular. Projectors equipped with ALPD technology, like those in Formovie's range, are leading the charge. ALPD enhances the viewing experience with richer colours, better contrast, and sharper images, making it a key differentiator in the market.



In terms of connectivity, how are modern projectors evolving to meet user expectations?



Connectivity has become a key selling point. Consumers today expect a seamless, integrated experience. Projectors now come with multiple connectivity options—HDMI, USB, and wireless—ensuring compatibility with various devices. But beyond just hardware, the integration of platforms like Google TV has been a game-changer. Users can access streaming apps like Netflix directly from the projector without needing external devices. This ease of access to content is a huge factor in consumer decisions.



With prolonged viewing sessions becoming more common, especially for gamers, how are projectors addressing health concerns like eye strain?



Eye health is a priority for many consumers, especially when it comes to long-term viewing. Modern projectors like Formovie THEATER are designed with this in mind. These projectors use an infrared body sensor to diffuse the light, reducing direct exposure to the eyes. The reflection-based viewing significantly reduces eye strain, making them more comfortable for extended use, whether it’s for watching movies or playing video games for hours. Larger screens also help in this aspect. Screens over 100 inches make it easier to watch content like subtitled films or fast-paced sports, reducing the need to strain the eyes.



Speaking of gamers, what role does the gaming community play in shaping the features of modern projectors?



Gamers have influenced the direction of projector technology. According to recent research, India’s online gaming user base is expected to grow significantly in the coming years. Gamers want projectors that offer low latency, high refresh rates, and vibrant colours to enhance their gaming experience. Projectors are being designed to meet these specific needs, and this is driving innovation in areas like response time, refresh rates, and colour accuracy. It's an exciting time for gaming enthusiasts who want to combine their love of gaming with a larger, immersive display. Looking forward, what technological innovations do you foresee shaping the projector market in India?



The home projector market will continue to evolve with more focus on high resolution, integrated sound systems, and smart connectivity. We’re likely to see more compact, sleek designs that fit seamlessly into modern homes. Also, projectors will continue to improve in terms of health features, ensuring comfortable, long-term use without compromising on quality. We are also looking at expanding into 8K resolutions, better low-light performance, and even more powerful in-built smart features. The future will be about creating an all-in-one entertainment hub that doesn’t just rival traditional TVs but exceeds them in many aspects.