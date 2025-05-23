Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for May 23 – Get Free Skins, Diamonds & More

Garena Free Fire Max has released new redeem codes for May 23. Players can use these codes to get free in-game rewards like special outfits, weapon skins, diamonds, and other limited-time items to make the game more fun.

Since each code can only be used a limited number of times and expires quickly, players should redeem them as soon as possible.

Here are the active redeem codes for today, May 23:

FE5D8S1A4FH4

FC8V2B7N5ML

F8P4Q9R1S6DF

F1A2S3D4F5G2

FY9U1I3O5PF4

FD7S1A9G3HL2

FIRE-4MAX-2025

REDE-EMCO-DE03

MAXB-ATTLE-2025

LOOT-GOLD-FIRE

EMOT-FREE-MAX5

FX5C2V7B9N2G

FH6J8K2L5ZH5

FT4R7E2W8QG2

FV2B8N6M1JJ7

How to Redeem Codes:

Open Garena Free Fire Max game.

Go to the “Redeem” section on the official website or inside the game.

Enter one of the above codes carefully.

Claim your rewards in the game.

Don’t wait too long — redeem your codes before they expire and enjoy your free items!