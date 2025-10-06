Free Fire Max Redeem Codes Today (October 6, 2025) – How to Claim Rewards

Garena Free Fire Max is an upgraded version of the original Free Fire game. It features enhanced graphics, better animations, and improved gameplay. It was released in September 2021 and is available on Android and iOS devices.

Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for October 6, 2025

Here are today’s redeem codes:

F8S6D3F9G5H2J7K1

F5Q7W2E9R4T6Y1U3

F9A4S8D1F6G2H7J5

F3Z7X1C5V9B2N6M8

F6H2J8K4L9P1O7I3

F1S5D9F3G7H2J8K6

F7Q9W3E1R6T2Y8U4

F2L7P3O9I5U4Y1T6

F8A1S7D5F9G3H2J6

F9Z3X8C2V7B5N1M4

F5H9J3K7L2P6O4I1

F6S4D1F8G5H9J2K7

F1Q9W5E2R7T3Y6U8

F4A2S9D7F3G1H8J5

F7Z5X2C9V1B6N8M3

F2H8J6K1L5P3O9I7

F9S7D3F1G4H6J2K8

How to Redeem Codes

Go to the official website: https://reward.ff.garena.com

Log in using your Free Fire account (Facebook, Google, X, Apple, etc.)

Paste one of the redeem codes into the box.

Click Submit.

Rewards will arrive in your in-game mail.

Gold and diamonds go directly to your wallet.

Other items appear in the Vault tab.

Important Tips

You must log in with a linked account (guest accounts can't redeem).

Codes are usually active for 12 to 18 hours.

Each code can be used once per account.

Codes may be region-locked (some only work in specific countries).