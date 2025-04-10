 Garena Free Fire Max: April 10 Redeem Codes for Free Rewards

Garena Free Fire Max has released new redeem codes for April 10, 2025. These codes give players a chance to unlock free in-game rewards. You can get items like character outfits, weapon skins, diamonds, and more.

Important Details:

The codes are only available for a limited time.

Players can redeem rewards without needing to make in-app purchases.

Act quickly to make sure you don’t miss out.

Here are the redeem codes for today:

FFBYX3MQKX2M

FFRINGYT93KX

FVT2CK2MFNSK

FFNTSXTPVUZ9

RDNEFV2KX4CQ

FFMTYKQPLKZ9

FFRSX4CZHLLX

FFSKTXVQF2PR

NPTF2FWSPXNK

FFDMNSW9KGX3

FFKSY7PQNWHJ

GXFT7YNWTQGZ

How to Redeem Codes: