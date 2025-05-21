Google I/O 2025: New AI Pro and AI Ultra Plans Promise Smarter Tools at a Premium Price

At the 2025 edition of Google I/O, the tech giant shifted its spotlightfirmly onto artificial intelligence, presenting not just innovations but anentirely reimagined approach to how users access its smartest tools. The messagewas clear: AI isn't just an enhancement — it's the core of Google’s future. Andfor users ready to embrace that vision, Google now offers two premiumsubscription tiers: AI Pro and AI Ultra.

These new plans were introduced as part of Google’s ongoing effort to embedits Gemini AI models more deeply into everyday tools like Gmail, Google Docs,Chrome, and beyond. As artificial intelligence takes on a more active role inhow we work, create, and collaborate, these plans cater to a broad spectrum —from students and researchers to filmmakers and enterprise professionals.

AI Ultra: Google’s Premium Offering for Power Users

The biggest reveal of the event was the Google AI Ultraplan — a high-end subscription crafted for professionals who rely heavily onperformance-driven AI tools. This plan is positioned as Google’s most advancedAI offering yet, granting subscribers access to cutting-edge models and toolsdesigned for complex tasks and creative work.

Here’s a closer look at what AI Ultra subscribers willreceive:

Gemini Access: Users get accessto the best of Google's Gemini AI platform, including higher usage limits andearly access to the new Veo 3 video generation model. A DeepThink mode, based on Gemini 2.5 Pro, will launch soon to boost themodel’s reasoning abilities.

Users get accessto the best of Google's Gemini AI platform, including higher usage limits andearly access to the new Veo 3 video generation model. A DeepThink mode, based on Gemini 2.5 Pro, will launch soon to boost themodel’s reasoning abilities. Flow Tool Integration: Developed with DeepMind, the Flow tool enables cinematic videocreation via simple text prompts. The Ultra plan unlocks full HD (1080p) output,advanced camera controls, and early updates to Veo, Imagen, and Gemini tools.

Developed with DeepMind, the Flow tool enables cinematic videocreation via simple text prompts. The Ultra plan unlocks full HD (1080p) output,advanced camera controls, and early updates to Veo, Imagen, and Gemini tools. Whisk Animate: AI Ultrasubscribers can use Whisk to convert still images into vibranteight-second video clips with Veo 2, gaining the highest-tieraccess to this animation tool.

AI Ultrasubscribers can use Whisk to convert still images into vibranteight-second video clips with Veo 2, gaining the highest-tieraccess to this animation tool. NotebookLM Boost: Whetheryou're conducting academic research or managing a large archive, NotebookLMwithin AI Ultra will offer more capacity and smarter responses. Google plans toroll out even more enhancements to the tool later this year.

Whetheryou're conducting academic research or managing a large archive, NotebookLMwithin AI Ultra will offer more capacity and smarter responses. Google plans toroll out even more enhancements to the tool later this year. Integrated AI in Workspace: TheAI Ultra plan brings Gemini directly into Google Workspaceapplications, including Gmail, Docs, and thenew Vids app, allowing users to generate content andstreamline tasks seamlessly with AI help.

TheAI Ultra plan brings Gemini directly into Google Workspaceapplications, including Gmail, Docs, and thenew Vids app, allowing users to generate content andstreamline tasks seamlessly with AI help. Gemini in Chrome: Startingimmediately, subscribers can access Gemini features in Chrome,providing dynamic, page-specific assistance — great for simplifying densematerial or automating tasks.

Startingimmediately, subscribers can access Gemini features in Chrome,providing dynamic, page-specific assistance — great for simplifying densematerial or automating tasks. Project Mariner: Anexperimental feature named Project Mariner was also announced.It’s an intelligent task manager capable of handling up to 10 simultaneoustasks, including research, bookings, and online purchases — all from a unifieddashboard.

Anexperimental feature named Project Mariner was also announced.It’s an intelligent task manager capable of handling up to 10 simultaneoustasks, including research, bookings, and online purchases — all from a unifieddashboard. More Benefits: In addition toits AI capabilities, AI Ultra also includes an individual YouTubePremium subscription and 30 TB of cloud storageshared across Drive, Gmail, and Photos.

For users interested in the most powerful AI suite Google has to offer, AIUltra is now available in select regions, including the United States.The plan is priced at $249.99 per month (approximately₹21,400), with a 50% discount available for the first threemonths for new users. Global availability is expected to follow soon.

AI Pro: Rebranding with Broader Reach

While AI Ultra takes aim at professionals, the AI Pro plan— a rebranded version of Google's previous Premium plan — seeks to bring smarttools to a wider user base, including students and early adopters of AI.

Notably, Google is offering free access to AI Pro for one fullschool year to university students in the U.S., Japan, Brazil,Indonesia, and the U.K., a move that signals the company’s commitmentto nurturing future AI talent.

The AI Pro subscription includes:

Gemini 2.5 Pro Access: Subscribers can use Google’s most capable model for deep research, coding,writing, and more. This includes access to Deep Research modeand Veo 2-powered video generation.

Subscribers can use Google’s most capable model for deep research, coding,writing, and more. This includes access to Deep Research modeand Veo 2-powered video generation. Flow for Storytelling: Thisplan also includes access to Flow, Google’s AI video creationtool that turns prompts into cinematic scenes using Veo’s capabilities.

Thisplan also includes access to Flow, Google’s AI video creationtool that turns prompts into cinematic scenes using Veo’s capabilities. Whisk Image Animation: AI Prousers benefit from increased limits when creating short video animations fromstill images, perfect for storytellers and digital creatives.

AI Prousers benefit from increased limits when creating short video animations fromstill images, perfect for storytellers and digital creatives. NotebookLM Upgrades: Users getexpanded features in NotebookLM, including more AudioOverviews, extra notebook space, and improved summarisation tools.It’s especially useful for students, researchers, and educators.

Users getexpanded features in NotebookLM, including more AudioOverviews, extra notebook space, and improved summarisation tools.It’s especially useful for students, researchers, and educators. Google Workspace Integration: Gemini is embedded into everyday apps like Gmail, Docs,and the new Vids, letting users write, edit, and brainstormwith AI-driven support.

Gemini is embedded into everyday apps like Gmail, Docs,and the new Vids, letting users write, edit, and brainstormwith AI-driven support. Gemini in Chrome (Early Access): AI Pro users also gain early access to Gemini features inside the Chromebrowser, enabling task automation and real-time assistance based onthe web content being viewed.

AI Pro users also gain early access to Gemini features inside the Chromebrowser, enabling task automation and real-time assistance based onthe web content being viewed. 2TB Cloud Storage: To store allthis AI-generated content and personal data, Google is also providing 2TB of storage across Drive, Gmail,and Photos.

What It All Means

With the rollout of AI Pro and AI Ultra, Google is making a bold statement —AI is no longer an optional enhancement but a core utility, one that users cansubscribe to like cloud storage or music streaming. By combining deep Geminiintegration with premium features across Workspace, Chrome, and creative tools,the company is paving the way for a more AI-assisted future.

These subscription plans not only redefine how we interact with productivityand creativity tools but also set a new standard in the AI service market.Whether you’re a student getting started with smart writing tools or a seasonedprofessional managing complex projects, Google now has an AI-powered plantailored for your needs — for a price.

As Google CEO Sundar Pichai put it during the keynote, “AI is the mostprofound technology we are working on today,” and with these plans, it’s clearthat the company intends to lead the AI race from every front.