Illness to Wellness, Yolohealth generate awareness about preventive healthcare solutions at Gurdwara Bangla Sahib

New Delhi : Lifestyle-induced diseases are on the rise, in addition, the age of contracting many diseases which until recently were thought to afflict only those over 50 years of age, has also drastically reduced, leading to serious complications. It needs to be reinforced that many diseases can be prevented and/or controlled through regular testing.

To raise awareness about the overall benefits of timely and affordable testing, Illness to Wellness and Yolohealth held a two-day camp at Gurdwara Bangla Sahib on March 29 and 30, in which over 150 people were tested across 32 blood screening parameters. The ‘Illness to Wellness’ campaign, a national awareness programme aimed at promoting healthy living, in its endeavour to ensure healthier communities, tied up with Yolohealth, a healthcare technology company, to sensitise the citizens on the importance of detecting potential health issues at an early stage.

The health camp saw devotees avail the latest diagnostic facilities and they were sensitised to the potential health risks. The camp’s aim of reaching out to people across various strata of society was met through this initiative.

Speaking on the initiative, Anil Rajput, Chairperson, ASSOCHAM National CSR Council, said, “We have started out on a mission to generate awareness on the critical need for timely and affordable health check-ups. The first event of this initiative between Illness to Wellness and Yolohealth took place at Janpath Bhawan, New Delhi on March 28, where 155 tests on 32 essential parameters were done. The two-day event at Bangla Sahib Gurudwara also saw a very positive response, and I am confident that Illness to Wellness and Yolohealth will conduct many more camps in the coming times for the benefit of our people and contribute in an effective manner towards our Prime Minister’s dream of a ‘Swasth Bharat’.”

In the camp, Yolohealth used its trademark product HealthATM to show how technology has evolved in delivering accurate health assessment reports. These HealthATM machines are designed to offer primary and preventive healthcare services with the goal of ensuring easy public access. It is an aggregation of US FDA/EU certified IoT-enabled medical devices combined with Yolohealth’s proprietary HIPPA-compliant software backend, and cloud-centric platform supporting telemedicine facility. This pioneering endeavour enabled individuals to take stock of their health and take well-informed health decisions.



The ‘Illness to Wellness’ campaign was introduced in 2014 and remains committed to promoting health and well-being through empowering, educating, collaborating, and adopting sustainable health practices. Over the years, it has aimed to maximise outreach and impact, from organising camps and awareness campaigns to holding regular webinars on key health topics and developments -- with the clear purpose of raising awareness and providing remedies and motivation.

