IMC 2024: India Focus on Digital Democracy and 5G Advancements

India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2024, the country’s leading technology event, officially began on October 15 with a grand inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This marks the eighth edition of the IMC, and it will run for four days, concluding on October 18. The event, held at Pragati Maidan, also features the World Telecommunication Standardisation Assembly (WTSA) 2024, organized by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), a UN agency.



During his speech, PM Modi proudly stated, "India has democratised digital technology." He highlighted India's rapid progress in making technology accessible and inclusive, underscoring the country's pivotal role in shaping global digital transformations.

The event will see participation from major industry players such as Xiaomi, Qualcomm, Reliance Jio, and Ericsson. One of the most anticipated exhibits is the Meta RayBan XR glasses, a cutting-edge product that will be on display at IMC 2024.

"India should urgently embrace AI with a holistic strategy driven by Atmanirbhar efforts" - Akash Ambani, Reliance Jio



"With AI, India has the potential to completely transform into the new-age factory and service centre for the world."

Reliance Jio chairman Akash Ambani also addressed the audience, emphasizing the transformative potential of AI in India's future. "With AI, India has the potential to completely transform into the new-age factory and service centre for the world," Ambani remarked.

"With a focus on technology like 5G, IoT, AI, and cloud services, the Vi business ready for next programme is helping SMEs assess their digital readiness." - Kumar Mangalam Birla

"Entire country will have 5G in next 12-18 months" - Sunil Bharti Mittal



A significant focus of IMC 2024 is 5G technology and its integration with AI. Xiaomi and Snapdragon are expected to announce a new collaboration to incorporate Snapdragon’s advanced chips into Xiaomi devices, enhancing performance for budget smartphones.

Qualcomm will also showcase its innovations in AI and 5G, featuring demonstrations of its latest processors and a special exhibition of the Meta Ray-Ban smart glasses. Powered by the Snapdragon AR1 Gen1 chip, these smart glasses promise features like real-time navigation, text translation, and immersive augmented reality experiences, marking a step forward in wearable technology.