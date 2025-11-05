iPhone 16 Outsells iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 17, Becomes Apple’s Top-Selling Phone in India Again

The iPhone 16 continues to rule the Indian market. For the second quarter in a row, it has become Apple’s best-selling smartphone in India, as per Counterpoint Research.

It has beaten both the iPhone 16 Pro and the newer iPhone 17 in total sales across cities and online stores.

Even with all the hype around Apple’s latest models, the standard iPhone 16 is winning hearts.

People love it for its smooth performance, long battery life, and a price that feels more practical than the premium Pro versions.

According to Counterpoint data, the iPhone 16 was India’s top-selling phone in September.

It performed strongly not just in big cities but also in smaller towns, especially during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, where it was one of the most sold high-end phones.

Counterpoint’s analysis shows that Apple has now entered the top five smartphone brands in India by sales.

India has also become the third-largest iPhone market in the world — a major milestone for the company.

The success of the iPhone 16 in smaller cities and rising sales of the Pro model helped Apple increase its overall market share.

Globally, the iPhone 16 was also a major hit.

It was the best-selling smartphone in the world during the first quarter of 2025.

The strong demand in Japan and the Middle East — supported by smart pricing and local offers — boosted Apple’s numbers worldwide.

In India, the success of the iPhone 16 helped Apple post its highest-ever revenue in the September 2025 quarter.

CEO Tim Cook said India played a key role, with growing sales during the festival season, easy EMI plans, and more Apple stores across the country.

The iPhone 16’s performance also helped Apple briefly cross a $4 trillion market value, a record for the company.

Experts say Apple’s deeper focus on local manufacturing and retail growth in India is paying off well.

The iPhone 16’s continued dominance proves that great performance at a fair price can still beat even the flashiest new models.