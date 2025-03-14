ISRO de-docks SpaDeX satellites successfully

New Delhi: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Thursday announced the successful de-docking of the SpaDeX satellites, marking a major milestone in India’s space exploration journey. This achievement is expected to facilitate future missions, including lunar exploration, human spaceflight, and the development of the country’s own space station.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh shared the news in a post on X, celebrating the accomplishment. "SpaDeX satellites accomplished the unbelievable de-docking.

This paves the way for the smooth conduct of ambitious future missions including the Bharatiya Antriksha Station, Chandrayaan 4 & Gaganyaan," Singh stated.

He congratulated the ISRO team and described the achievement as a proud moment for every Indian. Singh also credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s continuous support for keeping India's momentum high in space endeavours.

The SpaDeX (Space Docking Experiment) mission was launched on December 30 last year, with ISRO successfully placing two satellites—SDX01 and SDX02—into orbit.

These satellites were designed to demonstrate in-space docking technology, a critical capability for future space station assembly and deep-space missions.

After multiple attempts, ISRO successfully docked the two satellites on January 16, proving its technological expertise in automated docking operations. The latest de-docking event further solidifies India's advancements in space docking technology, bringing the nation closer to realizing its long-term space ambitions.