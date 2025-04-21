Lyne Originals Rolls Out Next-Gen Audio Accessories Blending Power, Performance & Portability

Lyne Originals, a brand known for its high-quality smart accessories and audio products, has announced the launch of four innovative products: Rover 49 Neckband, CoolPods 3 Pro TWS, JukeBox 6 Pro Bluetooth Speaker, and Photon 34 Wired Earphones. Built with the advanced audio technology, extended battery life, and customer-centric features, this new line-up is set to redefine everyday sound experiences across multiple use cases: fitness, work, gaming, and entertainment. With this launch, Lyne Originals strengthens its position as a one-stop brand for smart, stylish, and performance-driven audio products that cater to India’s evolving tech-savvy users.

“Our mission has always been to blend affordability with innovation,” said Mr Kavya Vij, Chief Product Manager at Lyne Originals. “Each of these new products are designed keeping real-world needs in mind—from marathon battery life to immersive gaming soundscapes. We are building accessories that integrate into our customers’ active, digital-first lifestyles.”

Features and Specifications –

Rover 49 Neckband – A Powerhouse for Daily Soundtracks





Designed for durability and long playback, the Rover 49 neckband offers a massive 60-hour backup with a standby time of 1600 hours, powered by Bluetooth Version 5.4. Its Type-C charging port ensures quick top-ups, while the 10.2mm speaker driver delivers crisp and immersive sound. Featuring Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC), this neckband is crafted for both calls and music. It’s available in three stylish colours, making it a versatile choice for everyday users.

CoolPods 3 Pro TWS – Game-Ready Sound Meets Smart Features





The CoolPods 3 Pro brings a feature-rich experience with 40 hours of total backup and Bluetooth Version 5.4. Tailored for gamers and professionals alike, it comes with Hall Switch Function, Game Mode, and Type-C fast charging. A Quad Silicon Mic setup combined with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) ensures pristine audio and call clarity. The 12mm speaker driver produces bold sound, making it a top pick in the TWS category. It is available in three vibrant colour options.

JukeBox 6 Pro – Compact Bluetooth Speaker with Multiple Inputs





With a 10W sound output and 6 hours of music time, the JukeBox 6 Pro is built for those who like their music loud and portable. It includes an in-built mobile phone holder, ideal for streaming or video calls. The speaker supports USB, AUX, and TF card slots, and runs on Bluetooth Version 5.3, ensuring wide compatibility. Available in five colour variants, this speaker is perfect for small parties, home workouts, and casual listening.

Photon 34 Wired Earphones – Everyday Listening Gets an Upgrade





The Photon 34 is a reliable wired solution featuring a Type-C connector, 10mm driver unit, and a 1.2m cord length. Tuned for dynamic bass, it offers surround sound and a high-definition microphone, making it a great companion for calls, meetings, music, and gaming. Whether at work or on the move, the Photon 34 ensures consistent and rich audio quality.

Availability and Pricing -

All four products are available across India via leading mobile accessory outlets and online platforms.

Introductory prices of the newly launched smart accessories are as follows –

Rover 49 Neckband – INR 549

CoolPods 3 Pro TWS – INR 1049

JukeBox 6 Pro Speaker – INR 899

Photon 34 Wired Earphones – INR 199

The brand is also offering an exciting deal: customers who purchase 20 pieces of Rover 49 Neckband will receive a free helmet. Designed with performance and affordability in mind, Lyne Originals continues to innovate for a connected lifestyle.