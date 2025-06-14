Live
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 teased as brand’s thinnest phone yet
Samsung teases Galaxy Z Fold 7, confirming its thinnest and lightest foldable ever, with Ultra-grade design, Galaxy AI, and next-gen durability upgrades.
Samsung has officially teased its upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 7, hinting at a major design overhaul that makes it the thinnest and lightest foldable device the brand has ever created. The teaser showcases a sleek silhouette, suggesting a more refined and compact profile compared to its predecessors.
In the teaser, Samsung highlights that the Fold 7 is “meticulously crafted and built to last,” with a clear focus on portability without compromising performance. The brand promises a foldable that fits comfortably in your pocket and supports one-handed use, addressing one of the biggest concerns among foldable users.
Adding fuel to the excitement, the new Fold is expected to include Ultra-level flagship features, including enhanced cameras, durability improvements, and Galaxy AI tools that power smart replies and productivity features.
Samsung’s push for lighter, more usable foldables comes as part of a broader innovation streak following the Galaxy S25 Edge. With the Fold 7, the company aims to redefine what a foldable can be in 2025 — slim, smart, and powerful.