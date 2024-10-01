  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Technology

Sony PlayStation Network Faces Outage; Details

Sony PlayStation Network Faces Outage; Details
x
Highlights

Sony's PlayStation Network is currently down, impacting PS4, PS5, PS Vita, and older models. The company is actively working on a fix.

Sony's PlayStation Network (PSN) is currently experiencing a global outage, affecting PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PS Vita, and even some older models. Sony has confirmed the outage and is actively working to resolve the issue. According to the PSN status page, "You might have difficulty launching games, apps, or using network features. We're working to resolve the issue as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience."

The PSN Service Status page indicates that some services are facing issues, specifically those related to account management—such as signing in, creating accounts, and editing account details. These problems impact users on PS Vita, PS3, PS4, PS5, and the web.

Additionally, the outage has affected the PlayStation Store, leading to issues with purchasing games, downloading, browsing, searching, and redeeming vouchers. Users across various platforms, including PS Vita, PS3, PS4, PS5, and web services, face these problems.


PlayStation fans have taken social media to express their frustration about the outage. One user, in particular, shared their disappointment, saying it was their only day off for the week, and they couldn't play their favourite games due to the network being down.

Although Sony has confirmed the outage, the exact cause has yet to be disclosed. The network has now been down for several hours—about five at the time of writing. Stay tuned for updates as Sony continues to work on restoring service.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick