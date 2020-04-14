Tech Giant Google Launches Free Tool To Create YouTube Videos

Amidst the Corona fever, most of the companies are looking towards online business rather than offline. As the whole country is in lockdown situation, even employees are told to work from home. This made online businesses to grow its range.

So, the tech giant Google has done has small favour on people by launching the free tool which helps users to create short YouTube videos.

This tool is called as 'Video Builder' and helps users to animate static images, text, logos. We can also add music to the images from Google's library making it more presentable.

Every user can also choose the layout for their video and create videos of 6 -15 seconds range. This is done do help the people amidst the Corona crisis. As people are struck at homes, online is the only way to earn money. So, people can create videos regarding their business plans through Video Builder and run their sales through online.

Thank You, Google for coming up with such wonderful idea… Now all the middle class and lower middle-class people also can create videos about their business plans and approach the customers in a unique way!!!