TRAI blocks Airtel, Vodafone Idea's premium plans; Claims breach of service norms

The TRAI (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India) has blocked Airtel and Vodafone Idea from launching the plans that promised faster speeds to premium users, as per PTI reports. TRAI also sought after clarity whether this faster speeds promise came at the cost of degrading the service quality for other users.

The move comes after a new plan for Platinum customers was launched by Airtel. Airtel promised 'priority 4G network' to customers on ₹499 and above plans. In addition to faster 4G, Airtel also announced preferential experience to these customers through call centre support and retail stores.

Vodafone Idea also announced a similar scheme under which it provided prioritized services to select customers. Vodafone Idea promised 50% faster data speeds to its subscribers as part of its RedX plan. At present, the RedX plan is available for ₹1,099. The Vodafone website still has "priority 4G network" mentioned as one of the benefits of the premium plan.

As per the PTI report, TRAI in its letter to the Airtel and Vodafone Idea inquired about their plans that promised faster speeds to certain priority users. It also sought clarification on how the telcos are taking care of the interest of other general subscribers.

An Airtel spokesperson responded to the TRAI directive, saying: "We are passionate about delivering the best network and service experience to all our customers. This is why we have a relentless obsession with eliminating faults and have been consistently recognised by international agencies as the best network in terms of speed, latency and video experience. At the same time, we want to keep raising the bar for our postpaid customers in terms of service and responsiveness. This is an ongoing effort at our end."

Vodafone Idea said in its response, "Vodafone RedX plan offers a range of benefits including unlimited data, calls, premium content, international roaming pack etc. for our valued postpaid customers who want more. VIL is committed to serve its customers with the best in class offerings and high-speed 4G data across all markets. VIL's fastest 4G speed in many markets, including metros, has been verified by global testing agencies, such as Ookla and OpenSignal amongst others."

The PTI report referring to a VIL source said that the company was taken aback at the TRAI letter. The company source told PTI that the TRAI did not give any opportunity to the telecom operators to respond before halting the roll-out of the plans.