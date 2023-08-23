  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Technology

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri joins special ardas for success for Chandrayaan-3 landing

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri joins special ardas for success for Chandrayaan-3 landing
x
Highlights

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday participated in a special aradas at Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib in Delhi for the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3.

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday participated in a special aradas at Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib in Delhi for the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3.

The Chandrayaan-3 mission is set to land on the moon's surface on Wednesday evening.

The movements of the landing is to be live-streamed on social media platforms and TV channels. India will be the first country to land on the lunar south pole. The lander module, named after Vikram Sarabhai, successfully separated from the propulsion module and descended to a slightly lower orbit. It will land around 6.04 p.m.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X