Will transfer SSLV to industry: ISRO chairman
New Delhi: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Monday announced that it will transfer its Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) to the private sector amid growing demand for small satellites.
The SSLV, which has had two development flights, seeks to provide on-demand services to put satellites weighing up to 500 kg in a low-earth orbit.
"We have built our own SSLV which will be transferred to the industry and produced in large numbers to meet the growing demand," ISRO chairman S Somanath said at the inauguration ceremony of the India Space Congress organised by SIA India.
