Wordle Answer Today (September 12, 2025) – Puzzle #1546 Hints & Solution

Highlights

Struggling with Wordle puzzle #1546 for September 12, 2025? Today’s tricky word starts with T, has one vowel, and links to the heart. Find all hints and the answer here.

Today’s Wordle is a bit tricky! The puzzle has:

  • Only one vowel
  • No repeated letters
  • Starts with T

Linked to the heart and strong beats

Final Answer: THROB

(meaning: to beat, pulse, or vibrate strongly — like a heartbeat).

Q1: What is today’s Wordle answer (Sept 12)?

THROB

Q2: How many vowels are in today’s Wordle?

One

Q3: What was yesterday’s answer?

CHAIR

Q4: Does today’s Wordle have repeated letters?

No

Q5: Why is today’s Wordle tricky?

Because it only has one vowel, making common starter words less useful.

