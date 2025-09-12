Wordle Answer Today (September 12, 2025) – Puzzle #1546 Hints & Solution

Today’s Wordle is a bit tricky! The puzzle has:

Only one vowel

No repeated letters

Starts with T

Linked to the heart and strong beats

Final Answer: THROB

(meaning: to beat, pulse, or vibrate strongly — like a heartbeat).

Q1: What is today’s Wordle answer (Sept 12)?

THROB

Q2: How many vowels are in today’s Wordle?

One

Q3: What was yesterday’s answer?

CHAIR

Q4: Does today’s Wordle have repeated letters?

No

Q5: Why is today’s Wordle tricky?

Because it only has one vowel, making common starter words less useful.