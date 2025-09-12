Live
- Priya Prakash Varrier sets social media ablaze in B&W
- Sneha Ullal sparks buzz with bold photoshoot
- Malaika Arora redefines glamour at 50+
- Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: iPhone 16 to Get Major Price Cut, Available at ₹51,999
- HAL to step up light fighter jet production as GE starts delivering engines
- KL Deemed to be University Achieves 26th Rank in NIRF 2025
- Specta Quartz Expands in Telangana, Unveils India’s First Pastel Quartz Collection at Design Democracy 2025
- IPEMA to Host 17th Poultry India Expo 2025 in Hyderabad
- Jayaram Garidepally Wins ‘Hero in Entrepreneurship’ at Heroes of Hyderabad Awards 2025
- Continental Hospitals Marks Onam with Joyful Festivities
Wordle Answer Today (September 12, 2025) – Puzzle #1546 Hints & Solution
Highlights
Struggling with Wordle puzzle #1546 for September 12, 2025? Today’s tricky word starts with T, has one vowel, and links to the heart. Find all hints and the answer here.
Today’s Wordle is a bit tricky! The puzzle has:
- Only one vowel
- No repeated letters
- Starts with T
Linked to the heart and strong beats
Final Answer: THROB
(meaning: to beat, pulse, or vibrate strongly — like a heartbeat).
Q1: What is today’s Wordle answer (Sept 12)?
THROB
Q2: How many vowels are in today’s Wordle?
One
Q3: What was yesterday’s answer?
CHAIR
Q4: Does today’s Wordle have repeated letters?
No
Q5: Why is today’s Wordle tricky?
Because it only has one vowel, making common starter words less useful.
Next Story